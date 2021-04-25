Advertising brochures that include some type of ticket or check to bearer they are always attractive. Some even look real. But Patrick Combs He decided to try his luck with one of those fake checks and his story in the US went around the world.

Combs, born in Bend, Oregon, he was not going through his best moment Back in 1995. With only $ 200 in his bank account, he even had to share an ice cream with his girlfriend because he couldn’t even afford to buy one for each of them.

The lack of money was complicating his life since he was a child, since he had had to leave your studies to contribute to the family economy and from a very young age he lived juggling his salary in order to have some savings.

But one day everything changed. Patrick picked up his mail and among the letters, he found advertising that said that if he sent money to the company in question, I would receive large checks in return.

As expected, the man who today he is 54 years old He ignored it since it seemed like the classic hoax. But the letter enclosed one of those large checks, in his name, for a value of US $ 95,093.35, signed.

Tired of seeing a thousand of those fake checks in front of him, he decided to take the opportunity to play a joke: he took the check and went to the bank, ready to cash it. However, not even in his best dreams would he have imagined what would happen.

He arrived at the bank headquarters and spoke with the cashier, who in a few seconds cashed his check, which left something puzzled. But ten days later the biggest surprise came: he found that he had the entire amount of the check credited to your account.

As he later discovered, the check was perfectly legal, and it met the requirements to be cashed. Conclusion: the “fake” check was so well done that it went perfectly for a legal one.

What did he do with the money

Beyond his needs, Patrick spent months not spending a penny of the money that had “fallen from the sky.” Only when he made sure no one was going to remove it and everything was perfectly legal, decided to open a personal savings account and deposit the money.

However, the situation did not go unnoticed by the bank that had issued the check and from the headquarters responsible for issuing the cash they began to intimate him to return the money.

The beneficiary doubted because the money was not really his, but the mistake was made by the bank for not checking the check and depositing the money in his account.

The astonishing story resonated throughout the US media. It was when Patrick made a decision: he was going to pay the money back.

What he also didn’t count on, however, was that the bank would admit that it had made so many mistakes in that situation that they had to acknowledge their guilt.

Motivational speaker

Combs’s gesture took his life in a new direction. He became a motivational speaker, and, at the same time, his money problems became a matter of the past.

Patrick considers this whole story to be a lesson in the true power of money. This is how he describes it in your book Major in Success and also in Man 1 Bank 0, which was even adapted for a show. Also of course, in each of his talks, which now make him thousands of dollars.

A story that, of course, you will never tire of telling. Because his case shows that money, be it for one side or the other, is capable of changing a life.

Source: La Vanguardia