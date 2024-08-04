According to the criteria of

This is Morgan Dalton, 47 years old, who After having lived almost all his life in Los Angeles and the West Coast, he changed his life and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma.. As he revealed to Business Insider, Dalton entered the Tulsa Remote programespecially aimed at full-time remote workers.

Thanks to that program, He received the incredible sum of US$10,000, money that was given to him over the course of a year.. Initially, she used the money to move to Tulsa: “I drove here, but I hired a moving company to move all my furniture, which arrived about a week after I arrived,” she told the aforementioned media outlet.

“That was really helpful and It allowed me to save some of that money, buy new furniture and take some trips. by road. But obviously it was a great incentive,” he added.

Those interested in the program Tulsa Remote They must enter their official site and carefully read the eligibility conditions, but they should know that It is exclusively for full-time remote workers and those willing to live in Tulsa.a city that, while “welcoming,” in Dalton’s words, lacks many of the other things he was used to in his life in Los Angeles. So, although he enjoys his new home, he’s not sure he’ll stay.

Aerial view of Tulsa, the city that pays remote workers $10,000. Photo:iStock

The American’s reasons for leaving Tulsa and returning to Los Angeles, California

According to Dalton, while Tulsa’s cost and pace of life are two advantages of living there, misses the culture of a cosmopolitan city like Los Angelesas he recounted in dialogue with Business Insider.

Beyond enjoying the city’s gastronomic offering, he said he misses certain dishes: “Coming from Los Angeles, I miss sushi, Korean barbecue and Mexican food.”.

Besides, He said he also misses the freer spirit of the people of California. and that the contrast with Tulsa’s religious tradition can be difficult at times. Beyond that, he said he has not yet made a decision on whether to stay or return to Los Angeles.