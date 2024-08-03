According to the criteria of

His name is Kenneth McQueen and, as he explained in conversation with the site Business Insider, used money provided by the New York government to create a skating community focused on inclusionwhich gave him many important relationships that he is grateful to have today.

“I’m meeting people and making friends, and we all have the same story“They are very talented, very educated, beautiful and nice people, but we can’t get a job,” he revealed, after also saying that the money was very helpful, in addition, to pay the rent.

“I spent that money on creating another world where I could live and continue to build community and generate income.“he said, assuring that this encouraged him to acquire a much more entrepreneurial spirit that today gives him hope of getting a stable job in the near future.

Kenneth McQueen doing his favorite hobby: skating. Photo:Instagram @k_mcqn Share

Without the New York government’s input, what does McQueen expect for his future?

New York’s guaranteed basic income has already come to an endso Kenneth McQueen and the other beneficiaries of the program will no longer receive the US$1,000. This, according to the protagonist told Business Insiderit is obviously worrying for its economy, but at the same time feels “tranquility”.

It is that, during the time he received the money, McQueen He managed to create events and workshops that, in addition to continuing to promote the social inclusion of skaters, can also continue to generate income for him. while looking for a stable job, which is why he says the program “came at the right time.”

In that sense, despite not having certainties about what will happen with his future in the economic aspect, he again emphasized the mentality that he gave him, and concluded: “It was the trigger for my own financial freedomand although I am still trying to navigate my way out of the turbulent financial waters, I am grateful because I see hope in the future“.