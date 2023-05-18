President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) described as “very aggressive” the response of the presidential candidate of Guatemala, Zury Ríoswho attacked him for seeking to provide political asylum to former Guatemalan guerrilla César Montes.

In La Mañanera on May 17, AMLO accused the presidential candidate, who is daughter of former dictator Efraín Ríos Monttto seek to position itself in the Guatemalan elections with a speech against him.

In this regard, the president clarified that he only expressed that he considers granting the political asylum for César Montes at the request of his family, because the ex-guerrilla is very ill.

“I made a comment here about a leader imprisoned in Guatemala and a candidate, daughter of former military president Ríos Montt, he answered me very aggressively. If the only thing I raised is that relatives of this imprisoned leader came to ask us if we could help him for humanitarian reasons,” AMLO said.

“It means that they are pending, because I expressed that yesterday or the day before, and immediately the lady (Zury Ríos), because they are in campaignthere are elections in Guatemala and she is a candidate, and is positioning itself with that speech apparently against our“, he added.

López Obrador even compared the Guatemalan candidate to Republican politicians in the United States, who in recent months have launched a discourse against Mexico over issues such as migration and fentanyl trafficking.

What did Zury Ríos say against AMLO?

On May 15, the daughter of the former dictator of Guatemala accused AMLO of “interventionist and incongruous” for his request that the government pardon César Montes and allow him to receive political asylum in Mexico.

Referring to AMLO’s motto of “hugs, no bullets”, Zury Ríos warned that, if she became president, in her government “there will be no hugs for delinquents“.

“President López Obrador, your intervention seeking clemency for César Montes, a murderer, is an insult to those of us who yearn for peace. In Guatemala we Guatemalans decide”launched the presidential candidate on social networks.