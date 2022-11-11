THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:11



The National Police arrested this Friday in Murcia a 48-year-old man of Spanish nationality as the alleged perpetrator of numerous robberies with force and other crimes in the city of Murcia. The detainee obtained the third prison degree at the beginning of August, which allowed him to leave prison. However, since his departure, his recidivism in criminal activity has led him to be arrested 13 times in the last two months, where he is attributed the commission of at least 23 criminal offenses.

The last fact was a robbery with force committed in a church in the Murcian neighborhood Infante Don Juan Manuel. The individual forced the entrance door, which caused great damage and subtracted the content of the collection intended for Cáritas. The events were recorded by security cameras that allowed their identification, location and subsequent arrest. The man was placed at the disposal of the Murcia Guard Court, which ordered his re-entry into prison.