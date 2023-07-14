He rapes his granddaughter then tries to buy her silence with gifts: grandfather sentenced to 6 years and 11 months

He molested and raped his 14-year-old niece, then attempted to buy her silence by showering her with gifts. But the girl didn’t give in and she confided in her mother, who she chose to report. The man, a 60-year-old, was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison for sexual assault.

According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the man lived in the same house as the girl, together with his daughter and son-in-law. After spying on her and verbally harassing her, he had moved on to groping and exhibiting auto-eroticism. The young woman had threatened to tell her mother everything about her, without however being able to stop her grandfather, who had started giving her even expensive gifts to buy her silence.

The 14-year-old did not give in and chose to tell everything to her mother, who was shocked and went to report her father to the prosecutor’s office. The young victim then confirmed the allegations to the investigators during a protected hearing. For him, the prosecutor had asked for a 7-year sentence in addition to compensation from the family, who joined as a civil party.