Ashley Paul Griffith, 46, an Australian former child care worker, has confessed to committing 307 sexual offences against dozens of children in his care. The abuses took place between 2007 and 2022 in Brisbane, Australia, and Pisa, where he worked in a nursery.

Australian police have called him “one of the worst paedophiles in Australian history”. Yesterday, Monday 2 September, during the preliminary hearing of his trial in Queensland, the man pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Griffith was arrested in August 2022, nailed by a series of videos of child sexual abuse that were circulating on the dark web: the videos were recognizable as sheets from a manufacturer that supplied child care centers in Queensland. From there it was relatively easy for investigators to trace him.

During searches of his home, cameras and phones containing nearly 4,000 images and videos of sexual violence against minors under the age of 12 were found.

In Italy, the man had worked at Westminster International School in Pisa, an international school that closed five years ago. All the families of the victims are aware of the trial, including the Italian ones.

Griffith pleaded guilty to 28 counts of rape, 190 counts of indecent exposure to a child in his care, 67 counts of producing child pornography by exploitation of a child, four counts of producing child pornography outside Australia and one count of distributing such material.

Griffith’s sentencing date has yet to be set, but he will appear again in district court for a sentencing on September 9.

