ORA group of immigrants settled in the Dyker Heights neighborhood in New York, where, according to information from neighbors and security cameras, they began to rob and illegally occupy houses. Consequently, they tried to evict them; However, the people retaliated.

According to information from Fox NewsAfter these events, The occupants set the house on fire of Zafar Iqbal, 53, who has on several occasions tried to recover his property, but so far to no avail.

According to the aforementioned media, when the events occurred, a man identified as Cheng Chen was charged with arson and criminal mischiefbut claimed that it was all an accident.

The criminal complaint states that the man stated that “I was smoking a cigarette, I lit a candle. While I had the stove on to heat up the water and keep warm, I went downstairs to take a shower. When I came back, I saw flames and smoke everywhere.” Despite the above, the authorities They concluded that it was an event that occurred intentionally and recklessly.

US$1 million house burned down by squatters



Zafar Iqbal, owner of the burned house declared that despite the situation he is experiencing, he continues to pay US$6,000 a month in mortgage, and in 2017 he made an initial payment of US$1,100,000 for the property located in Brooklyn.

It is estimated that the Damage caused by the fire amounts to US$900,000and although Cheng Chen has already been arrested and sentenced to six months in prison, it has been reported that there are still people living in the property's courtyard illegally.