The little dog Thiago heard that puppy in trouble and allowed his beloved dad to bring him to safety: today they are happy together

A normal walk in the open countryside, for a man named Rey Caquias and his dog Thiago has turned into something very special. As they walked, the puppy’s attention was drawn to something strange. When his dad followed him, he realized he had found a skinny, abandoned little dog that was starving.

Whenever we owners of four-legged friends go out with them for some walks, it’s always a different adventure. We love being outdoors and spending time with them and they are certainly no exception.

Rey Caquias, a Puerto Rican man, had gone out some time ago on one of his usual excursions in the vicinity of his home. With him, as usual, was Fido Thiago.

With no obvious people, homes or dangers, Ray has loose the leash of the puppy and let it run for a while in the woods. Suddenly, however, the little dog is moved away more than necessary, forcing Ray to chase him.

After traveling a few tens of meters, the man heard strange moans and it was at that moment that he understood what it was like to grab attention of his dog.

Among the scrubs of the wood there was a Cub, very small, crying with hunger and despair. Someone had it abandoned there, convinced that he was dead in a short time. A really mean gesture.

Thiago has found his little brother for life

Ray approached that puppy and tried to pick him up, receiving a nice one welcome bite. The little one was scared, of course.

Then, with the help of a box, he took it and took it home, where he has it refreshed with food and fresh water. A nice warm bath, then, started him in rest longer and more rejuvenating than he could wish for.

A visit to the vet has reassured Ray about the health of the puppy and in a few days all the wounds, body and soul, seemed to have healed.

Nobody claimed that little dog, so Ray and Thiago were both delighted to welcome the little one into the house forever.