He was called John Knight the 12-year-old boy who lost his life on Friday 23 June in Agerola, in the province of Naples. The little boy was riding a donkey on his family’s estate when the animal suddenly ran amok and threw him. Dragged and trampled, there was nothing they could do for the minor.

A dramatic week in Italy, where several minors they lost their lives as a result of accidents or a mocking fate that did not spare them.

A few days ago, Vincenzo Cordì, a 14-year-old boy, died in Graduate of Borrello, in the province of Reggio Calabria. the teenager had climbed onto the tractor belonging to his father and while driving it around the family estate, it overturned and was crushed under it. Help is useless for him.

Little Giovanni was also on his family’s estate, located in the Lattari mountains, near Agerolain the province of Naples.

Unlike Vincenzo, the 12-year-old from Campania had ridden a donkey and he was riding it. Suddenly the animal has runawayunseating him.

At that point Giovanni fell, but his foot got stuck in a bridle. The donkey then started running and kicking, dragging the little e hitting him several times with hooves.

The 12-year-old’s mum, dad and grandfather were on the estate, but they only noticed everything when it was already too late.

They rescued him and immediately transported him to the nearest emergency room, but he wasn’t there for the child nothing more to do.

Condolences for the death of Giovanni Cavaliere

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata has opened an investigation about what happened and is now trying to figure out whether the accident occurred due to someone’s responsibility or not.

Meanwhile, in Agerola and throughout the area, there is only room for the huge ache. Everyone knows Giovanni Cavaliere’s family and is rallying around them in this dramatic moment.

