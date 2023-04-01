He raffled his car to pay for his daughter’s surgery, a surprising gesture from the winner

A touching moment has gone viral on the internet. Alberto Carísimo, a Paraguayan father held a raffle in which he raffled off his own car in order to pay for expensive throat surgery for his 8-year-old daughter, Susana.

The 30-year-old father decided to raffle his own car to cover his daughter’s medical expenses. However, got an unexpected surprise when it came to delivering the vehicle to the winner.



The man, a native of the city of Santa Rita, in Paraguay, made a live broadcast on Facebook, announcing the winner and giving him the keys to his own car. “I want to give you the key and the vehicle contract,” he said after reading the winning number.

The lucky one had been Gustavo Huerta, according to the media The vanguarda lawyer who assured that he only wanted to help the girl.

“In this act I want to take advantage of returning this (car) with the key, dear brother, that your daughter recovers, that her operation goes well. Thank God I have only one means of mobility and then we will see how to manage. It does not give me the heart to take away the vehicle that is yours, “replied the winner, returning the prize and wishing him success in his daughter’s surgery.

Alberto was moved by the man’s gesture and thanked him: “Almighty God is going to give you double what you are doing,” he said.

