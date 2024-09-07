The high costs of living that living in the United States entails It causes many citizens to feel economically limited despite having a stable job, a home, a car, and other essential goods; and that is why Many make the decision to move to another country for new experiences.

According to the criteria of

That’s what Myles Simms-Aur, who had a salary of US$70,000 living in Maryland, did, he told the site. Business Insider, wanted to try new experiences by moving to Thailandwhere he became happier and ended up finding a financial comfort that he did not have in the United States.

“The things I was afraid to let go of, like my nice car, my nice job, and my nice place, were holding me back from achieving my personal financial goals,” she explained, adding, “Now that I’ve let go of those things, The ability to save, invest and travel full-time has increased exponentially“.

Simms-Aur also revealed that He realized that Thailand was a country that offered a good level of safety, cost of living and ability to live a positive lifestyle, so he ended up leaving behind those constant worries he had in the US despite earning a salary of US$70,000.

Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya, Thailand Photo:iStock Share

The biggest difficulty in moving from the United States to Thailand

Also in communication with Business InsiderMyles Simms-Aur, 26, revealed: “The biggest obstacle was the initial anxiety and the mental decision to keep going.”referring to his first moments in a completely unknown country with no certainty about his future.

Finally, the huge economic difference in living costs between one country and the other is notable, according to the man. While in the United States he paid more than US$2,000 a month for rent, In Thailand they charge you just a fee of US$500 for similar accommodation.

He even said that there can afford to eat out at restaurants more often than in the US., as well as other enjoyable services like scheduling midday massages. “I came here to make less money, but I feel like I make even more. I think that was the craziest part,” she said.