A 49-year-old man was stopped by the carabinieri in Motta Santa Lucia, in the province of Catanzaro, on charges of strangling and killing his wife at the height of a dispute. According to what is learned, the couple, of Moroccan origin, was in the bedroom when, after yet another quarrel, the man attacked the woman and then strangled her. TO

To warn the military would have been the employer of the man, to whom the alleged murderer would have confessed to the murder. The man, accused of aggravated voluntary homicide, was taken to the barracks, while the technical and scientific surveys were carried out at the couple’s home by the Catanzaro operational department. The investigation is in the hands of the prosecutor of Lamezia Terme and delegated by the carabinieri.