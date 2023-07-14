The daughter 17-year-old puts sleeping pill in mashed potatoes prepared for the mother, so as to put her to sleep and put an end to her life. When the 55-year-old woman, who worked as a primary school teacher, fell into a deep sleep due to the drug, the not yet 18-year-old girl strangled her. And then she inflicted several stab wounds on her mother’s body.

The daughter of had not yet turned 18 Teresa Spano, an elementary school teacher, when she decided to end her mother’s life. It was the night between January 1 and 2, when she in her house in her Bagheria, in Palermo, Sicily, she put sleeping pills in her food.

The Gup of the juvenile court of Palermo gave the girl the maximum possible penalty for those who are not yet of age. You will have to serve 30 years in prison, with a reduction of one third of the sentence, because you have chosen the abbreviated procedure.

There will therefore be 20 years of imprisonment for the girl. The judges accepted the request of the juvenile prosecutor’s office, led by Claudia Caramanna. Even today it is not known why her daughter put an end to the life of the mother who she taught in a primary school in Casteldaccia.

Sleeping pill in puree to strangle the mother: sentenced by the judges of the Juvenile Court

The girl is now 18 years old and confessed what she did to her mother, to the prosecutor for minors, after giving contradictory versions of what had happened.

In her mashed potatoes, to numb her, he had put a powerful painkiller and a sedative-hypnotic medicine. Her mother was well known and engaged in social work. She lived for her daughter, since her mother, a Polish man living abroad, had never wanted to recognize her.