Join the La República WhatsApp channel

In the new episode of ‘There is room at the bottom’, Diego took his love too far. After seeing Francesca kissing Luigi Corleone, Diego decided to take a very drastic measure in order to make ‘Noni’ reconsider and remove the Italian from her home; since he believes that he is an opportunist and that he wants to take advantage of his money.

Faced with this situation, the chef chained himself to the door of his beloved’s house to begin a hunger strike until his purpose was fulfilled. This caught the attention of Francesca, Luigi, Peter and Claudio, who came out to see the show. There, Diego told his plan to later swallow the key and thus demonstrate that he was serious. Will he continue with his plan or will he soon regret it?