Ciudad Juárez— A man who was repairing the roof of his house was struck by lightning that struck very close to him.

The incident occurred on Ostra and Jaiba streets in the Anapra neighborhood, when the victim was placing plastic on a tin roof to prevent a leak, neighbors said.

Lightning struck very close to him and gave him an electric shock; witnesses reported that they heard thunder and saw a very bright light.

Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the injured man and rush him to the General Hospital.