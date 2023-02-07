Mexico. The actors Karyme Lozano and Cristian de la Fuente worked together in the soap opera “I want to love you”, however their working relationship was not so good and she now reveals that she had a bad time with him.

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Karyme Lozano speaks openly for the first time about the problems he had with the Chilean actor Cristian de la Fuente, occurred during the recordings of “I want to love you” in 2013.

Karyme mentions that she had already worked with Cristian years ago, in 2005, in the melodrama “Dreaming doesn’t cost anything”, but at that time they got together working and there were no problems.

We recommend you read:

Of her work with Cristian in “I want to love you, a telenovela produced by Carlos Moreno for Televisa, Karyme does not keep very good memories:

“I had never experienced bullying in my life and I had a very bad time, to the point that I came home crying every day. I began to become an introvert, I wanted that novel to end,” Karyme tells Mara Patricia Castañeda for her YouTube channel.

Karyme Lozano and Cristian de la Fuente. Televisa photo

It took five months for Karyme to “put a stop” to Cristian, she also remembers: “In ‘I want to love you’ I said: ‘I love you very much, you are married, I am married’ and everything was fine, but suddenly attack after attack to the degree that I came to speak at high levels, but I did not speak as clearly as I should have spoken, I had never experienced such a thing in my life, ever.”

“This person turned a lot of people against me, even the media saying that ‘Karyme doesn’t kiss, Karyme is anti-professional, Karyme is late’, and it was all a lie,” adds Lozano.

“He tried to turn actors against me, he never succeeded, but he did burn me, people who didn’t know me might have doubts, the only thing I say is that God bless him,” reiterates the protagonist of other stories in Televisa as “El Manantial” and “Tres mujeres”.

We recommend you read:

Karyme Lucía Virginia Lozano Carreno is the full name of Karyme, originally from Mexico City, (1978) and her first appearance in Mexican soap operas was in “Volver a empezar” in 1994, along with Yuri and Chayanne, the protagonists.