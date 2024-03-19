The man has been on trial since Monday before the Criminal Court in Colmar (east), due to incidents that occurred on July 21, 2020 in the apartment of the Bosnian couple in Mulhouse in the east of the country.

The wife accused her ex-husband of pouring a frying pan of boiling oil on her head, which required her to be rushed by air to the severe burns center, where she remained for 25 days and underwent skin grafting operations performed under anesthesia to relieve the excruciating pain she was exposed to.

She explained before the court that on the eve of the tragedy, she had asked her life partner at the time to leave the house the next day.

Prosecutor Karen Grieve said that the man deliberately punished his wife using a “medieval” method, as “he wanted to kill the woman in her, not the mother, by robbing her of her ability to seduce.” The judge had requested that the man be imprisoned for 15 years out of the 20 years, the maximum sentence in these cases.

The defendant objected to his conviction in the incident, which he described as a domestic incident, claiming that his wife put heating oil on the stove and then threw her cigarette, hitting the handle of a frying pan with her hair bun as she got up.

His lawyer demanded that the accused be acquitted.

But the Public Prosecution noted several elements that undermine this argument, such as the absence of any trace of oil on the table.

The prison sentence was accompanied by a permanent ban on entering French territory and the withdrawal of parental authority.