Rome – The grandfather would have knocked out the attacker with one of his proverbial slaps, but for Bud Spencer's grandson, Alessandro Pedersoli, a beating on the street in Rome, which occurred without him having done anything to trigger it, turned into a real nightmare. Three broken teeth and various fractures to the face: this is the toll of the injuries sustained at the hands of a 21-year-old from Pomezia who was arrested as part of an investigation by the Capitoline Prosecutor's Office.

The story dates back to the first days of November. Pedersoli, a 27-year-old entrepreneur in the clothing sector, was with some friends in his car on the Lungotevere delle Armi not far from the central Prati district. It is night and the car driven by Pedersoli stops at the traffic light. He is accompanied by a Smart car, which later turned out to be rented, with two boys on board. One of the two begins to target, apparently without any reason, the nephew of “Piedone the cop”. “What do you have to look at?” and down with threats. Pedersoli does not lose his calm and does not react. Despite attempts to calm him down by the other boy who was in the Smart, the 21-year-old gets out of the car and punches the 27-year-old in the face, perhaps taking him by surprise, who remains stunned. The attacker gets back into the car and flees. A State Police patrol arrives on site and investigations immediately begin to try to trace the identity of the attacker. The agents of the Prati police station collect the testimony of the victim and the stories of the witnesses. “He beat him for no reason, he was furious”, they explain to the investigators who proceed to acquire the security cameras present in the area in an attempt to identify the Smart's license plate.

After a series of investigations, thanks to the collaboration of the Ostia District and the support of the military Carabinieri Company of Pomezia, it emerged that the car in which the attacker was traveling had been rented and, after a series of checks, the suspect was identified. The prosecutor in charge of the case initiated for the crime of serious injury therefore requested and obtained from the investigating judge the issuance of the precautionary measure in prison. It was the same officers from the Prati police station who carried out the measure and, after the ritual acts, the suspect was accompanied to prison.