Alec Baldwin could be indicted again for the fatal shooting on the set of Rust: a recently published scientific police report reveals that the vintage gun that the actor was holding during the rehearsals of a scene could only have fired once the trigger was pressed.

Baldwin had been initially indicted for manslaughter in the death of director of cinematography Halyna Hutchins. The charges had been dropped after the defense had noticed that the weapon had been modified and that there were therefore doubts that it could have functioned as it should at the time of the accident.

Baldwin has always denied pulling the trigger. Only the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gonzales-Reed, remained to answer for Hutchins’ death in October 2021 on a ranch near Santa Fe: the trial is scheduled for December.

Experts commissioned by the judiciary to re-test the gun rebuilt it after the gun broke during initial tests conducted by the FBI. “The fatal accident was a consequence of the ‘hammer’ being manually withdrawn and then, at one point, releasing the trigger,” reads the report.

“Even if Baldwin denies it, the trigger must have been pulled long enough to allow the ‘hammer’ of the gun in question to be released.” ascertained that the fatal shot was fired following a malfunction of the gun.It is not clear whether they will now follow up on this threat.

However, the question remains as to why a live bullet, capable of exploding, was loaded into the weapon. The shot from the Colt had also grazed the film’s director Joel Souza before fatally striking the director of photography.