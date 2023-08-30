An investigator said that Fatah, after shooting the spear at Klajdi Bitri, pulled the arrow from his chest

Melloul Fatah is the only suspect in the murder of Klajdi Bitri, the 23-year-old Albanian killed with a harpoon last Sunday in the streets of Sirolo, in the Marche region. The 27-year-old said he didn’t realize he had fired the arrow, let alone hit the victim. However, the investigators and the prosecutor’s office do not believe him and have opened an investigation into voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons.

A trivial quarrel born in the middle of traffic which unfortunately led to the death of a young man of only 23 years.

It happened on Sunday at Siroloin the Marche region, and people traveling in three different cars, one behind the other, were involved.

In the first they traveled a woman and her family. The driver was going slowly because she didn’t know the road and Melloul Fatah, a 27-year-old Algerian who was in the second car, started yelling at her.

The lady’s husband got out of the car and started with the Algerian one scuffle.

At that point came the third carwhere Kajdi, his brother and a friend were travelling, who immediately got out of their car to break up the fight.

Fatah, seeing that there were three of them, took a diving rifle from his car and shot Bitri in the chest in cold blood, killing him instantly, then got back into his car and disappeared.

New details on the crime of Klajdi Bitri

Fatah, tracked down and arrested a few hours later in Falconara Marittima, he instead told the investigators a different version. He has stated that his intention for him was only to defend yourself by the three people who were attacking him.

Said that he didn’t notice least of having fired the harpoon, much less of having hit Klajdi Bitri.

The detectives they seem though disbelieve to his words. As it reports The Corriere della Seraone of them said:

Didn’t Fatah know they killed him? Well, certainly after hitting him he pulled the spear from his chest and walked away. He went to the beach with his fiancée and perhaps even used an underwater rifle.

Monica Garullipublic prosecutor, said she had opened a file of investigation for the crime of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons.

these days will be carried out the ballistics test on the weaponseized at the time of Fatah’s arrest, e the autopsy on the victim’s body.