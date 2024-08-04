A tragic accident occurred this morning on the Appian Way, near Terracina, in the stretch located at kilometre 92. A centaur 28-year-old lost his life in a head-on collision with a heavy vehicle. The victim is a young man originally from Gaeta, but resident in Rome. The news was given by Anas, communicating the closure of the state road in both directions to allow rescue teams and law enforcement to intervene.

Motorcyclist involved in accident: victim was 28 years old

According to the first reconstructions carried out by the Carabinieri of the local Operative and Radiomobile Unit (Norm), the young motorcyclist may have suffered a sudden illness. This led him to invade the opposite lane, just as a truck was approaching. The impact, unfortunately, was fatal.

Anas teams and law enforcement agencies promptly arrived at the scene of the accident to manage the emergency and start the investigations needed to clarify the dynamics of the accident. To facilitate traffic and ensure safety, diversions were set up along alternative routes. The road closure caused significant traffic disruption, with long queues and slowdowns. Investigators are working to collect all the testimonies and data needed to fully understand the causes of the accident.

The young motorcyclist, whose personal details are still unknown, leaves an unfillable void in the community of Gaeta and among the friends and relatives who knew him in Rome. His sudden disappearance is a hard blow for all those who had appreciated him for his vitality and enthusiasm.

Anas invites all motorists to follow the indications provided on site and to pay maximum attention along alternative routes. The traffic situation is constantly monitored and further updates will be provided in the coming hours.

This dramatic episode once again underlines the importance of caution when driving and the need for timely intervention in case of illness or other health problems.

