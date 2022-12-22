According to the source, Frogozin is the head of the Russian military advisors team in Donbass, and he was wounded in the bombing of the Donetsk region.

The bombing also resulted in the injury of Vitaly Khotsenko, who heads the pro-Russian separatist government in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, and his health condition is stable.

And TASS reported, quoting an aide, that “Rogozin is currently in a stable condition, following his injury in the bombing.

Speaking about the attack, one of Rogozin’s aides reported that “the hotel in a suburb of Donetsk, which housed a team of military advisers led by Dmitry Rogozin, was bombed.”

He pointed out that “Dmitry was injured in the back, and was taken to the hospital, but his life is not in danger at the present time.”

Meanwhile, the attack on the hotel resulted in the injury of other people.

Russian media quoted Rogozin as saying that he would undergo surgery after being hit by shrapnel.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document annexing the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia to Russia, in a move that was condemned by the West and not recognized.