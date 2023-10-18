He pretends to be a lawyer and wins 26 court cases without a degree

A fake lawyer won 26 cases in court without having either a qualification or any expertise in law: this is what happened in Kenya with the story that quickly went around the world.

It was the one who told it BBCaccording to which Brian Mwenda, this is the name of the scammer, would have entered the Law Society of Kenya, the equivalent of the Bar Association of his country, by replacing the data of one of his namesakes with his own, including the photo.

Before being discovered, however, the man won 26 lawsuits in court. The scam came to light when the real Brian Mwenda Ntwiga contacted the Order because he was unable to log into his profile. Therefore, when the false lawyer was discovered, he ended up in handcuffs.

“It was a misunderstanding” the man justified himself, assuring that he would soon be able to prove his innocence. The affair, however, has meanwhile generated a great debate throughout Kenya.

The fake lawyer, in fact, was even praised as “a brilliant young mind capable of winning in court without traditional qualifications”, while the former governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko, even said that he will help the man obtain legal qualifications to be able to practice the profession.