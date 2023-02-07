He pretends to be a fortune teller on TikTok, asks for hot videos from a client and then threatens her for money: reported

A 58-year-old man from Chiavari (Genoa) pretended to be a fortune teller on TikTok and WhatsApp, luring customers. The man, an unemployed man, asked his victims for hot videos and then threatened them and extorted money from them.

It was a customer who stopped him, who reported him to the police. The facts date back to July 2022. The “fortune teller” had asked the woman for a video in which she showed herself naked. Her first threat was to use black magic against her if she refused. Once she had the video, she threatened to spread it on social media if she didn’t pay 1,100 euros.

The victim had already paid the 58-year-old 260 euros, but after the further threat, the lady filed a complaint against the man to the carabinieri. The 58-year-old was reported for attempted extortion and fraud.