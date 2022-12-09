During the relationship with his partner that lasted 11 years, he allegedly pretended to be a policeman from the Steering Wheels of the Bari Police Headquarters: the story comes from Monopoli where the agents challenged the man for the administrative violation envisaged by the crime of “usurpation of title”, initiating the related procedure at the Prefecture of Bari.

The story was reported by the ex-partner who turned to the police station. According to her story, the man, at the end of the relationship, failing to accept the end of the relationship, would have begun to be so insistent as to lead the woman to turn to what she believed to be the colleagues of her former partner

Once she arrived at the Monopoli police station, however, she discovered the truth. After verifying that the man was not in possession of weapons, the policemen challenged him for the administrative violation envisaged by the crime of usurpation of title, starting the relative procedure at the prefecture of Bari. The man now risks a fine ranging from 154 euros to 929 euros.