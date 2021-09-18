THE TRUTH Lorca Saturday, 18 September 2021, 02:05

Agents of the National Police detained a 44-year-old man of Spanish nationality, as the alleged perpetrator of having committed at least five crimes of theft in the city of Lorca. This individual, taking advantage of the fact that works were taking place in the public thoroughfare, dressed in construction company clothing and, posing as the person in charge of said work, called the addresses of the street where these were carried out under the pretext to check if they had caused any structural damage.

This false foreman, once he had access to homes, distracted the residents using pretexts such as turning on the kitchen or bathroom faucet. While keeping the homeowners occupied, he searched and stole purses, cash and valuables. The now arrested used a stolen bank card to make payments and withdraw money from an ATM, up to the daily limit allowed.