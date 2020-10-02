In Russia, in the city of Reutovo near Moscow, there was another case of a bear attacking people in a tent circus.

It is reported by TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

“We have received information that a bear attacked a trainer and a child in a tent circus in Reutov Park on the Nosovikhinskoye Highway. According to preliminary data, the muzzle flew off the animal in preparation for the performance, which allowed it to bite and scratch people“, – said the interlocutor of the agency, adding that the victims were hospitalized.

The fact of the incident was confirmed by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region. “Currently, police officers are working at the scene of the emergency, the circumstances are being established “, – said in the chapter.

At the same time, Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, presented to the agency a different version: according to her, the attack took place behind the scenes not before the performance, but after its completion, when the trainer was leading the bear into the cage.

“The bear was originally muzzled. On the street, already outside the stage, the bear pulled off the muzzle with its paw, hugged the boy with its paw and bit the child by the head. Seeing what was happening, the father drove the bear away from his son, while he received scratches on his hands “– said Vradiy.

The regional prosecutor’s office clarified that the injured child was the trainer’s 12-year-old son.

The boy’s wounds were sewn up in the hospital, nothing threatens his life and health. Investigators also went to the scene of the incident and began to check on the fact of harm to health through negligence.

In September, it was reported that an 84-year-old Russian woman from the village of Asyma in the Gorny District of Yakutia saved her life when she met a bear. She was carried away by picking berries and did not notice how the predator came close to her. The woman growled at him and set fire to a piece of newspaper, after which the animal left.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that in the Kiev region, a bear attacked the audience of the circus, the police learned about the incident from the media.

