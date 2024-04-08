Hassan Al-Warfalli (Cairo)

The truce meetings between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, which were held during the past hours, achieved a real breakthrough for the first time following the expansion of the powers of the Israeli delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, after the Egyptian and American sides presented a new proposal in the negotiations that includes several stages, leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

A Palestinian source familiar with the discussions confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the new American and Egyptian proposal includes the return of displaced civilians from southern Rafah to northern Gaza, and that Israel will not inspect the returnees, provided that it opens “Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din” streets, and its forces are stationed 500 meters away from them, in addition to To increase the volume of humanitarian aid to 500 trucks per day, to be distributed to all areas of the Gaza Strip, including the northern regions, and to release 900 Palestinian detainees, including 100 with life sentences, in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages held by Palestinian factions.

The source explained that the second stage stipulates the need to release all Israeli hostages, return to complete calm, and stop military operations in Gaza, noting the mediators’ adherence to the need for the Israeli army to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and freeze all military actions.

The source indicated that the mediators are waiting for a response from Israel and the factions to declare a temporary humanitarian truce for a period of 3 days during the days of Eid al-Fitr, during which all military operations will be halted, and a prisoner exchange deal will be negotiated between the two sides to complete it as soon as possible, pointing to the support of the American and Qatari sides for the Egyptian proposal. regarding the temporary humanitarian truce, as a first step to building bridges of trust.

Egyptian media sources had confirmed that the Cairo discussions had achieved agreement on the basic axes between all parties regarding the truce agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages, noting that the American, Israeli and Qatari delegations had left Cairo, as well as the delegation of the factions, provided that consultations would continue during the next 48 hours to agree on the terms. Final agreement.

Israeli media quoted a source familiar with the Cairo negotiations as saying that the recent talks were very important, pointing to an American proposal that includes handing over to Israel the names of living detainees in advance.

The source explained that Israel is forced to show great flexibility regarding the return of civilians to northern Gaza, as it will allow them to return to their homes without inspection procedures if an agreement is reached with the Palestinian factions.

The Israeli media reported that most of the ministers of the Israeli War Council agreed to the American proposal regarding the exchange of prisoners and providing flexibility for the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, pointing to the refusal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express any approval unless he receives an official response from the Palestinian factions within the coming days. .

In addition, the US State Department confirmed that Israel had agreed to use the port of Ashdod to deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, declaring its welcome of the Israeli army’s announcement of the establishment of a disengagement committee to coordinate with humanitarian relief organizations in Gaza.