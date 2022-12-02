In 2020, 3 years after the events, Gianni Ghiotti presented himself to the Carabinieri, telling of having killed his 91-year-old sick mother

Sentenced by the Court of Appeal Gianni Ghiotti: six years and seven months in prison.

He had been acquitted in the first instance, but today the conviction decision has arrived. The man, a 55-year-old former worker, has confessed after 3 yearsin 2020, to have took the life of his motherto put an end to his suffering.

The death of Laura Tortella

The death of Laura Tortelli, 91, had been filed for natural causes. The elderly woman suffered from a severe form of osteoporosis, could not move and was bedridden. Any movement she made could cause her to break.

3 years after the events, in 2020, his son Gianni Ghiotti showed up at the Carabinieri barracks to confess what he had done. She stated that his mother had not died of natural causes, but that he had smother her with a pillow. He could no longer see her in that state, so he put an end to her agonies.

Gianni Ghiotti had been acquitted in the first instance, according to the magistrate he was only convinced he had done it

During the first instance sentence, the judge had evaluated his confession as “not believable“. The defendant, according to the investigation, was convinced that he had done one thing, which, however did not correspond to reality.

The words of the man’s lawyer after the conviction decided

After the news of the sentence, the man’s lawyer explained that they are awaiting the reasons, so as to be able to decide whether to proceed with an appeal. Marco Dapino he has declared:

We await the reasons for the sentence to evaluate the opportunity to present a possible appeal to the Cassation. Since the judges believed they believed the defendant’s confession, they nonetheless considered all the particularities of the case, sentencing him to the lowest possible penalty under the law.

Gianni confessed to his elderly mother’s crime 3 years after the events. He was no longer able to cohabit with that guilt. He said he did it for her, to put an end to her daily suffering.