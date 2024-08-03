A renowned election forecaster who correctly predicted the US election since 1984, gave his first advances around the elections that will take place in the country in November, with Donald Trump representing the republicans and current Vice President Kamala Harris by the Democrats.

According to the criteria of

Is about Allan Lichtmanwho before each presidential election in the country makes up a system known as the “Keys to the White House” consisting of 13 true or false questions. According to the forecaster and historian, they provide a reliable indication of who will win the election. Each of the questions refers to the two candidates; Whoever gets the most keys would be the winner of the next elections.

While Lichtman has not yet said who he thinks will win the upcoming election, claims Harris has an advantage over Trump. This is because According to him, the Democrats already have six keys out of thirteenmeaning that if it obtains one more, it would be the winning party of the presidential elections, according to what was reproduced Fox News.

On the other hand, Republicans have three of the total of thirteen keys and then the remaining four would have to be decided. However, the specialist who He was as right in 2016 when he said that Trump would win as he was in 2020 when he said the same about Bidenclarified that the scenario could still change and therefore he reserves his final verdict.

Allan Lichtman with Biden, current US president. Photo:X / @AllanLichtman Share

According to his words will give his prediction once the Democratic Party confirms that Kamala Harris will be its candidate For Harris to lose the election, in his words, “a lot of things have to go wrong” for the country’s presidency.

The 13 keys that predict the next president of the United States and who has each one, according to Allan Lichtman