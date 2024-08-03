According to the criteria of
While Lichtman has not yet said who he thinks will win the upcoming election, claims Harris has an advantage over Trump. This is because According to him, the Democrats already have six keys out of thirteenmeaning that if it obtains one more, it would be the winning party of the presidential elections, according to what was reproduced Fox News.
On the other hand, Republicans have three of the total of thirteen keys and then the remaining four would have to be decided. However, the specialist who He was as right in 2016 when he said that Trump would win as he was in 2020 when he said the same about Bidenclarified that the scenario could still change and therefore he reserves his final verdict.
According to his words will give his prediction once the Democratic Party confirms that Kamala Harris will be its candidate For Harris to lose the election, in his words, “a lot of things have to go wrong” for the country’s presidency.
The 13 keys that predict the next president of the United States and who has each one, according to Allan Lichtman
- Party mandate (Republicans)
- Contest (democrats)
- Incumbency (Republicans)
- Third match (to be determined)
- Short-term economics (democrats)
- Long-Term Economics (Democrats)
- Policy change (democrats)
- Social unrest (to be defined)
- Scandal (democrats)
- Military/foreign failure (to be defined)
- Military/foreign success (to be determined)
- Charisma of the incumbent (Republicans)
- Challenging charisma (democrats)
