Tepic, Nayarit.- One woman died after having two surgical wounds in the abdomen caused by two surgeries of a subject without professional license.

The man posed as a plastic surgeonHowever, he did not have a professional license in the subspecialty of plastic surgeon.

“Regarding the probable guilt of the detainee, it is specified that he performed two cosmetic surgeries on the victim without having a professional license,” reported the Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office.

The last surgical intervention that Jair Antonio “N” performed on the woman was on August 30, 2019.

“Causing with the intervention two surgical wounds in the abdomen which caused the death”, continued the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office.

The FGE issued an arrest warrant for the crime of intentional homicide, committed against a woman.

It was completed to continue with the pertinent investigations to establish his legal situation.

“It was made available to the First Instance Control Judge of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal System,” they said.