Yaco Eskenazi He was harshly criticized in recent weeks for expressing his disagreement with the issues that Shakira had raised in reference to Pique. However, the panorama seems to have changed, because now with the new musical art of the Colombian singer, “Acrostic”, the driver did not hesitate to praise the staging and the other ‘ministars’ that appeared in the video clip. “I love this new song that he did with his children, and that’s exactly what I was referring to about the other songs that I really don’t like, because that’s Shakira’s style, which I like,” he explained. .

In addition, yaco He assured that he prefers the most romantic side of the artist. The verses of the theme reminded her of her family and how comforting a hug from someone can be in moments of sadness and storms. “When you tell beautiful feelings, and in a way, I don’t know, the romantic Shakira, right? (…) Linda, I immediately heard her (‘Acrostic’) I thought of you (Natalie), of our children, of what she feels as a father towards her children, ”she remarked.

#pondered #Yaco #Eskenazi #corrects #Shakira #celebrates #song #quotAcrosticquot #quotMy #favoritequot