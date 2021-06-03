Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

A farm supervisor thought about stealing a sheep from the farm where he works and selling it to a merchant and collecting its price for himself without anyone feeling it. He encouraged him to do so because the farm includes large numbers of sheep and no one will notice the theft, and in the dead of night he committed his crime, and indeed no one discovered the theft And his success in this, made him keep repeating the theft many times without knowing the owner of the farm or the other workers present with him.

One day, the supervisor noticed that the other workers began to complain about the disappearance of sheep from the farm, and he was afraid that his case would be exposed, and he did not find a way to escape from his crime except to buy a toxic substance and put it to the sheep in food, until a large number of them die and the features of his crime are lost, and when he carried out his crime and discovered the owner of The farm that the death is due to a toxic substance, one of the workers admitted that the farm supervisor was behind the death of the sheep in order to hide the crime of theft that he was carrying out at different times. After conducting investigations, the Public Prosecution presented the accused to the court on charges of theft and causing the death of sheep.

In court, he denied the accusations against him and said: “I did not steal the sheep from the farm, but another worker who works with me on the same farm wanted to be the one in charge of the farm instead of me, so he thought of a way to keep me away from the farm, so he informed the farm owner that he is stealing the sheep for my account. And that I was the one who put a substance in the sheep’s food that caused their death and this is not true, and he justified the reason for the sheep’s death due to the lack of food that the farm owner was providing to the sheep, which was not commensurate with their large numbers, which caused their death due to starvation, and not because of putting a toxic substance Her in the food as the other worker claimed.

The court ruled that the supervisor be imprisoned for 3 months on the charge of theft, one month on the charge of causing the death of sheep, and a fine of 30,000 dirhams.