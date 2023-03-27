Two years after the murder of his stepfather and attempted murder of his mother, Alessandro Leon Asoli confessed to the poisoning

Twist in the trial of the accused Alessandro Leon Asoli, the boy from Casalecchio di Reno who in 2021 poisoned his mother and stepfather with sodium nitrate in salmon pennette. Before the judges of the Court of Assizes, the boy confessed for the first time to being guilty of the charges.

A story he did stir throughout Italy, which happened to be exact on the evening of April 15, 2021.

Alessandro, a problematic boy with conflicting relationships with his mother, devised a plan that he foresaw the poisoning of herself and her new partner.

Purchased on the internet sodium nitrate and he volunteered to prepare dinner at home, a plate of pennette with salmon seasoned, precisely, with the poison he had procured.

Lorraine Grimaldi in order not to wrong his partner’s son, he ate his entire portion and a few minutes later he began to feel sick, only to lose his life. Alessandro’s mother, Monica Marchioni, fortunately ate only a small part.

Realizing what her son had done, the woman he sought help in the neighbors. In the meantime, the boy tried to finish her by suffocating her with a pillow, before giving up and run away.

The confession of Alessandro Leon Asoli

Alessandro Leon Asoli came tracked down a few hours later at her grandmother’s house, where she went to take refuge after the incident.

For the murder of Loreno Grimaldi and the attempted murder of Monica Marchioni, the 21-year-old was convicted in the first instance to 30 years’ imprisonment.

Until today he had always pleaded innocent and extraneous to the facts, so much so that he had appealed to the Court.

Precisely in the Court, however, during the appeal process he decided to confess everything assuming full responsibility for the crimes alleged against him.

A gesture, some words, they have took everyone present by surprise. The 21-year-old before the Court said: