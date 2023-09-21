Alessandro Leon Asoli will not appeal in the second degree trial: he accepted the 30-year prison sentence

The sentence of 30 years of imprisonment has become defined Alessandro Leon Asoli, the 21-year-old who in April 2021 poisoned his mother Monica, who miraculously survived, with salmon pennette and sodium nitrate, and Loreno Grimaldi, the woman’s partner, who instead died after atrocious suffering. The defendant decided not to appeal and to accept the court’s decision.

A news story that shocked the whole of Italy occurred in the late evening of April 15, 2021, in an apartment in Casalecchio Di Renoa few kilometers from Bologna.

Alessandro Leon Asoli, that evening, proposed himself to prepare dinner for his mother Monica and for the latter’s partner, Loreno Grimaldi.

In those salmon pennette, however, he added sodium nitrate, with the clear intention of poison them both and cause their death.

His plan was only half successful. Loreno, who ate his entire plate, died of starvation in the following minutes. Monica, who had only eaten a bite, miraculously managed to save herself and left the hospital many weeks later.

Last Marchso almost two years after the events, the boy confessed for the first time, admitting what he had done in front of the judge.

Today I want to tell the truth. I was the one who did what they accuse me of. I’m sorry to speak only now, I didn’t do it before because I was afraid. I want to take responsibility and apologize to the people I hurt. I hope my mother can forgive me and I can have a second chance.

These, essentially, are the words pronounced by Alessandro before the Court. Statement arrived after the first degree sentence, which had seen him sentenced to one sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment.

Alessandro Leon Asoli will not appeal

Is the lawyer who assists the young man, who the Power of attorneywho had requested a life sentence for Asoli, announced that they will not appeal to the first instance sentence, thus making it final.

The penalty is and will therefore remain 30 years of imprisonment.

Davide Bicocchi, the young defendant’s lawyer, defined this choice by the boy as proof of maturity and awareness. The lawyer then also spoke about the re-educational process during which she would like to accompany him: