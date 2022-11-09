London.- The best job in the world? A young woman has become the center of attention of Internet users by announcing that she achieves pocket $1,500 a month (around 30 thousand Mexican pesos) taking care alien kittens. As if that were not enough, he also manages not to pay rent for a home.

One of the problems of the current world of work is the fact that many companies and employers often discriminate against young people for their inexperience, so many have to use their ingenuity to find a way to put cash into their pockets.

Such is the case of Ruby Frances24-year-old from Wellington, New Zealandand who currently lives in LondonEngland, after moving last July of the current year.

Once she was in the London territory, the young woman realized that she did not have enough money to pay for a house, although she wanted to move alone so she could start looking for a job.

It was on the web portal called Trusted House Sittersa site where they make available the possibility of finding places to stay in exchange for doing housework, where Ruby found what she was waiting for.

“I didn’t realize this was possible until I saw a TikTok about it. I would not have been able to afford to live in London and look for a job if it were not for taking care of houses”, said the New Zealand woman.

It has been through this website that the 24-year-old has achieved stay in 5 different houses since she arrived in the British territory, taking care of the cats, the plants and the other household chores while the owners of the houses are not there.

“It’s so cool that I literally stay in amazing houses for free and take care of their cats,” Frances said, according to the outlet. “Surrey Live”.

Likewise, according to the aforementioned medium, she has reported that her experiences as a caretaker of cats and plants in the different homes in which she has been, have been satisfactory, highlighting the affection that other kittens have shown her.

“I can be in London exploring during the day, I just have to make sure I’m there at night. Most places don’t like you having guests over and that means I’ve had to turn down holiday offers because I need to be home, but it wouldn’t be possible for me to live in London without doing this.”