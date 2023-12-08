In a step that seeks to contribute to achieving a sustainable future; Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which operates Carrefour in the UAE, pledged to achieve the goals of joint efforts in cooperation with 16 partners from suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods, during the COP 28 climate events.

This came during an event attended by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, and partners from suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods. Within the framework of the pledge, Carrefour, in cooperation with its partners in the sector, will work to establish standards for comprehensive sustainability operations to protect and enhance the future of the retail sector, and ensure a safe future for all.

Maryam Al Muhairi said: “As part of its presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the UAE placed food security at the top of its agenda, and by the second day of the conference, 134 countries had ratified a declaration on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems and climate action, ensuring the integration of sustainable agriculture and food systems. In future national climate action.”

She added: “The private sector, including retail trade across the Emirates, has an important role in combating climate change, and in helping us achieve our national goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050, and we are working to enhance cooperation with companies and take practical steps to confront climate change.” Climate, we welcome and encourage efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the supply chains of private sector companies. Today’s pledge by Majid Al Futtaim Retail is another important step towards a more sustainable future.”

Under the pledge, which includes three goals for a joint effort, Majid Al Futtaim and Carrefour partners, suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods, will commit to the first goal, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Members of this pledge must measure, monitor and study the necessary steps to reduce carbon emissions resulting from their products found in Carrefour stores, and take effective measures and procedures to reduce them. The joint efforts of members also aim to achieve Carrefour’s goal of eliminating 1 billion kilograms of carbon dioxide by 2030. The first goal was set for suppliers as part of Carrefour’s commitment to reduce the significant contribution of 93% of Scope 3 emissions. This commitment is in line with the efforts of… “Carrefour” to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability across the supply chain.

For his part, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Hani Weiss, said: “For a long time, we in the company have adopted a practical approach to our efforts in the field of sustainability by constantly striving to establish meaningful partnerships and adopting the highest standards of transparency with regard to our products, with the aim of empowering Carrefour customers. To make informed and sustainable decisions.

He added: “I extend my thanks to our 16 partners in the sector who have committed to sustainability as a top priority, and look forward to creating a positive revolution in the retail sector in order to improve and protect the environment and society.”

He continued: “At Carrefour, we will continue our endeavors and efforts to explore innovative and effective solutions to reduce our carbon footprint, and we look forward, through increased awareness, education, and effective measures, to empower our suppliers, colleagues, partners, and most importantly, our customers, to create positive, sustainable change.” Carrefour launched an exclusive store within the “Blue Zone” designated for the COP28 conference, in a practical step that falls within the framework of its effective efforts to achieve sustainability.

