Elizabeth sullivan she had two young daughters with her husband Matthew, a noncommissioned officer in the US Navy who was often sent abroad for long periods of time. Loneliness and distance had created cracks in the marriage, but no one imagined a tragic end, a terrifying femicide.

Elizabeth, 32, had met Matthew in Virginia, where he had grown up. They married in 2010 and moved to San Diego when he was sent to Liberty Station.

Far from consolidating, two years later the couple began to falter. They slept on separate floors in their Navy home, and Matthew apparently did not like Elizabeth will begin to socialize with other men.

Elizabeth Sullivan had been speaking with attorneys about custody of her children. Photo: Mirror

In 2014 the relationship worsened even more, to the point of pointing out a physical abuse. It was one of the triggers for me to consult with lawyers about the steps to follow for a separation. He knew that talks about custody of his daughters would be difficult.

Friends of the couple say that they were worried about how unhappy Elizabeth seemed, to the point that she had injured herself and had stayed all night sleeping in the garden of the house before leaving her.

Elizabeth’s “disappearance”

When Elizabeth disappeared in October 2014, his entire circle was concerned for his safety and contacted the police.

Matthew admitted the marital problems and explained that he had given her space, so he hadn’t been worried at first. And how it used to go sometimes decided not to report it and assumed that she had abandoned him, informs Mirror.

The discovery of the bloody knife further implicated Matthew Sullivan in Elizabeth’s crime. Photo: Mirror

The woman had been last seen on October 13 near her home and was wearing black pants and a gray blouse. He texted a family member before his phone was turned off.

It was more than strange that as a mother of two young daughters she had not contacted anyone. His loved ones begged for his safe return, to the point that his father Edward Ricks traveled to aid in the search of his daughter from Virginia.

But 10 months later there was no progress, despite Elizabeth’s case being featured on missing persons shows and on social media. The case went cold.

The body in San Diego bay

In 2016, days before the second anniversary of Elizabeth’s disappearance, a person reported the appearance of a body floating in San Diego bay.

Elizabeth Sullivan’s body was found floating in San Diego Bay, in the United States. Photo: Mirror

The body was badly decomposed, but was identified as Elizabeth. Had stabbed to death.

When the police went to inform Matthew, they discovered that that same day he he left the army and moved to the east coast with a new girlfriend.

Far from thinking that it was a coincidence, the Police began to piece together what they believed might have happened to Elizabeth.

The house of horror

The troops decided to search the Sullivans’ house more thoroughly and found the elizabeth blood soaked in the carpet and hardwood floor of her bedroom. There was also a knife hidden under the insulation in the attic that had traces of his blood.

Police searched the family home to reconstruct what happened to Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo: Mirror

Researchers put the dots together and estimate that Matthew had hiding the body in his garage freezer for two years. But then he was forced to move the body when he moved into a new house, rebuilds the newspaper. And so he threw it into the water.

Arrest and trial

On January 31, 2018, Matthew was finally arrested in Delaware and taken back to San Diego, where he was charged with first degree murder. He always pleaded not guilty and his bail amounted to $ 2.1 million.

In February 2020 the trial began. The prosecution described that Matthew and Elizabeth’s relationship quickly turned violent. An affair, jealousy and the withdrawal of money from a bank account were also mentioned.

“He had many reasons. He had the means, he had the opportunity. The crime scene was in his room. And the murder weapon was in the attic above his bedroom, ”the prosecution explained.

It was concluded that Elizabeth had been stabbed at least five times at the level of his ribs His upper jaw and nose were fractured. Possibly murdered her while her two daughters were in the adjoining room.

Matthew Sullivan appearing in court and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Photo: Mirror

The defense argued that Matthew was actually trying to hold onto his wife while she adopted a “self-destructive lifestyle” that included drug use and sleeping in the park.

Regarding the blood and the knife, they mentioned that they had to do with a self-injurious wound due to Elizabeth suffering from stress.

The jury deliberated for a day and a half before finding Matthew not guilty of first degree murder, but he did. guilty of murder in the second degree.

Convicted of murder

In March of this year, Matthew, now 36, faced a sentence.

Matthew made a brief statement saying that some defense witnesses had not been able to testify and believed that if they had been able to, the case would have turned in their favor.

The prosecution berated him for showing no remorse for what he had done and for allowing everyone to believe for two years that Elizabeth had left him.

“The jury verdict and the evidence at trial made it clear that Matthew Sullivan brutally murdered his wife, methodically cleaned up the messy murder site and then hid the body for years,” he listed.

The truth came out along with the body of the waters of San Diego Bay, and the law finally did justice for Elizabeth. Matthew Sullivan was sentenced to 16 years in prison.