His wife realized that Giacomo Aliota was breathing heavily and called for help: there was nothing they could do for the 39-year-old

An absolute and totally unexpected tragedy destroyed a family of Mogliano Veneto, in the province of Treviso. James Aliota, a 39-year-old man, died in his sleep in the night between last Friday and Saturday. His wife had noticed that she was breathing with difficulty and immediately alerted the emergency services. For him, unfortunately, there was nothing to do.

There family and it sport. These were the greatest loves of Giacomo’s life, a 39-year-old man from Mogliano Veneto who suddenly lost his life in the night between last Friday and Saturday.

Era married with Eleonora and the two had two sonswho are now 8 and 4 years old.

Friday afternoon he had played his favorite sport, the American Footballnot imagining that this would be the last game alongside his teammates.

In the evening he returned home, went to sleep and, right during the night, his wife herself realized that he wasn’t breathing well.

Immediate the call to the emergency services of 118, who reached the house in a few minutes and began resuscitation operations. All efforts, however, have unfortunately proved in vain. Her heart stopped beating forever.

The emotional farewell to Giacomo Aliota

The causes that led to the death are unknown by Giacomo Aliota. It is suspected that the tiring game played by the 39-year-old a few hours before the fatal illness may have something to do with it, but only the autopsy will clarify the matter.

Meanwhile the news spread to They wife and throughout the sporting environment. Lots of messages condolences appeared on the web in the past few hours.

Paolo Mirandapresident of the Cocai Mainland American Football Team, the team for which Giacomo played, destroyed by pain said:

We are all spending terrible hours thinking about what happened to Giacomo. I am deeply tried and confused and I really don’t know what could have happened to him because he was fine, he had never suffered any disturbance that I know of.

READ ALSO: Saverio Loiacono, a young man of only 23, who died following an illness accused in the family pizzeria. The tragedy occurred in Triggiano, a small town in the province of Bari.