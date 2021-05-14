Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

“Saf Al Khous” is an important heritage craft that reflects the popular heritage. It will remain important and valuable as one of the traditional industries that gained its importance from the wicker, which was in the past one of the necessities of life. Palm.

The wicker is usually prepared after it is taken from the upper part of the palm, given that it is softer in shaping, and after the wicker cleaning phase, washing it is converted into thin slices, then dipped in natural dyes, then left to dry and then it is washed again to acquire elasticity and softness as well. So that the dye does not leave a trace on the fingers during braiding, and after the completion of the process of “sipping”, that is, the process of intertwining the wicker and joining them with each other in a harmonious artistic way, the stage of sewing begins, that is, linking and installing the strands with each other, according to the desired shape and the desired tool.

Each piece of woven wicker depends on one stitch, but the technique of work differs from one tool to another, and this is due to the skill of the craftsman and the extent of his ability to weave and weave pieces that play a role in the nature of this ancient life, and among these products that can be made with these braids are narratives. That is, the dining », which is a piece of mats that is usually circular in shape, and individuals are wrapped around it to eat, and the strands are formed in a circular manner to obtain the required size.

«Al Mahfah»

“Al Mahfah” is one of the products that are handcrafted through the craft of Al Khous, and it is a primitive fan that is used for decoration and for ventilation during the heat, in addition to “dining and mats”, baskets, and containers of different sizes for preserving dates, as well as weaving the “makba”. It is a lid in the shape of a cone, used to store the food served on the table.

Technical details

The handicrafts practiced by women in the ancient Emirates are characterized by innovation and attention to subtle technical details, and they need high execution skills to maintain their aesthetics.