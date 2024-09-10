According to the criteria of
According to a statement from the Texas Lottery published this Monday, September 9, An Electra City resident claimed a winning ticket valued at more than $1 million. The ticket was purchased at a Wichita Falls gas station named Murphy Express 8631, located at 3117 Lawrence Road.
The winner decided to remain anonymous, but was recognized for purchasing the first of four tickets worth that value.The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.88including “balance prizes” emphasized the state lottery, demonstrating the plaintiff’s luck.
Lucky 7 Scratch-Offs Spread Across Texas
On Tuesday, September 3rd, The Texas Lottery has distributed new Lucky 7 scratch-off gameswhich offers more than $177 million in total prizes across four games. Tickets range in value from $1 to $20, and can bring rewards Prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million.
According to the lottery’s statement, the four games have prizes of:
- The $20 ticket offers four top prizes valued at $1 million.
- The $10 ticket offers five top prizes valued at $500,000.
- The $5 ticket offers four top prizes of $200,000.
- The $1 ticket offers ten top prizes of $5,000.
Luck abounds in the US state
The winning ticket was purchased at the Stripes convenience store, located at 1912 N Dallas Avenue.
