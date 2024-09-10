A Texas resident found such luck, winning a million-dollar sum after scratching the paper. the scratch card game In the lottery it is more a matter of luck than strategy You never know if beneath the scratch-off layer there will be a nice reward or an invitation to try again with a new ticket.

According to a statement from the Texas Lottery published this Monday, September 9, An Electra City resident claimed a winning ticket valued at more than $1 million. The ticket was purchased at a Wichita Falls gas station named Murphy Express 8631, located at 3117 Lawrence Road.

The winner decided to remain anonymous, but was recognized for purchasing the first of four tickets worth that value.The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.88including “balance prizes” emphasized the state lottery, demonstrating the plaintiff’s luck.

Lucky 7 Scratch-Offs Spread Across Texas

On Tuesday, September 3rd, The Texas Lottery has distributed new Lucky 7 scratch-off gameswhich offers more than $177 million in total prizes across four games. Tickets range in value from $1 to $20, and can bring rewards Prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million.

According to the lottery’s statement, the four games have prizes of:

The $20 ticket offers four top prizes valued at $1 million.

The $10 ticket offers five top prizes valued at $500,000.

The $5 ticket offers four top prizes of $200,000.

The $1 ticket offers ten top prizes of $5,000.

Luck abounds in the US state

This was not the only time that a Texas resident managed to change his fortune thanks to lottery tickets. Last Friday, September 6, during the Mega Millions drawing, A resident of Lamesa won a million dollars by guessing the five white ball numbers (6, 23, 41, 59 and 63), although he failed to guess the number of the Mega Ball (25).

The winning ticket was purchased at the Stripes convenience store, located at 1912 N Dallas Avenue.