03/15/2025



Updated 03/16/2025 at 04: 41h.





Dabiz Muñoz He is one of the most innovative and transgressive chefs of world gastronomy. The one considered for three years as ‘best cook in the world’ in The Best Chef Awards is the creator of Diverxoits flagship restaurant, awarded three Michelin stars.

In addition, Dabiz Muñoz’s gastronomic concept extends to other projects such as Streetxoa more informal proposal inspired by Asian street food, and Ravioxowhere the world of pasta and dumplings reinterprets with its unmistakable seal.

Opened in 2022 in Madrid, Ravioxo was awarded a Michelin star In November of that same year, only six months after its opening. This establishment focuses on the fusion of Italian and Asian cuisine, especially highlighting for its innovative interpretation of pasta and dumplings.

He Tasting menu Ravioxo costs 150 euros, although you can eat in a letter for less than 100 euros. In this sense, a creator of content specialized in trying different restaurants and products has been spent almost 170 euros in the premises of Dabiz Muñoz And he has opined on his dishes.









He thinks about Ravioxo’s letter: “What a scandal”

In a video posted on his Tiktok account (@takoyakiblog), the content creator shows a total of 15 dishes that form the tasting menu and gives his verdict. But first, he reveals how much money he has spent in Ravioxo: «This is what it costs to eat at a restaurant in Dabiz Muñoz: 168.50 euros each».

The first dishes that the young man proves are a Cold carbonara, which qualifies as “superextraña” and “very different from everything I have tried”, and a Wontolini soup: “It has a spicy, it has a lot of flavor, it is superconcentrated.”

Next, the creator of content tastes a Gamba dumpling With a roasted pineapple rib: “My mother, you can’t do a rib better, what scandal.” Among all the dishes he proves, he says that “the one who has surprised me least” is the roll suffered with Creole sausage and Hoisin sauce, which improves with the Chimichurri sauce, in his opinion.

The young man tries a total of 15 dishes, although he ensures that the menu is usually composed of between 11 and 12. “We are filling, but we will continue eating”he points out.

The content creator is surprised by the soft and creamy texture of most plates, such as the Tortellini with caviar and tartar of Quisquilla, which he says is is “Of the best pasta I have ever eaten,” The “cruster” crab wok or the Thai male with red curry, fried eggs with black pudding and pork ear.

However, with the pass of crabwho explains “is like a changurro with Bearnese sauce”, it seems not so satisfied: “It didn’t seem much madness”. However, he continues to extol other dishes such as the All’arrabbiata pasta with ear of Judas and Carabinero, the Chilli Crab and the Asturian Rape made to the Wok.

The dessert turn comes. First, the creator of gastronomic content proves one with spicy mango with sweet pop Supercamosa».

One of the desserts that most attracts the attention of the young man is “the famous fritter with chocolate and candy cream ». «It is very good, but the sauce has an ultramegasy taste. It is good, but it has scratched me a littleI didn’t expect that flavor at all. The menu ends with a white chocolate coullant and yolks. “How difficult it is to make a better dessert than this,” he says.

Finally, the content creator shows Ravioxo’s account: «We have eaten for 168.50 euros each”. A price that considers adequate: «A madness, It is totally worthwhile».