Spanish gastronomy is one of the country’s greatest cultural treasures, admired throughout the world for its diversity, quality and creativity.

Great chefs have contributed to this international prestige, positioning Spain as a culinary benchmark. Names like Ferran Adrià, Martín Berasategui and the Roca brothers have revolutionized the kitchen with their innovative proposals and their technical mastery. Among them, Dani García stands out as an emerging figure who, despite his consolidated career, continues to reinvent himself.

Dani García, awarded three Michelin stars, has taken Spanish cuisine to another level thanks to his ability to combine tradition and avant-garde.

Its culinary proposal is materialized in several restaurants, among which is ‘Lobito de Mar’, a space that mixes the essence of the south with a cosmopolitan touch. The Madrid headquarters has recently been visited by the tiktoker @gastropicoteowho shared his experience in a recent video.









According to the testimony of the content creator, the experience at ‘Lobito de Mar’ began with a star dish: «Sea lion in marinade, super delicious». This appetizer, a reinterpretation of the legendary dogfish in marinade, reflects García’s passion for the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean and was just the beginning of a menu that surprised with its quality and originality.

Good quality – price

Next, they tasted the “Málaga avocado prepared on the table with crystal shrimp”, a dish that combines local products with a spectacular presentation. As a main course, the tuna carpaccio with fried eggs It was described as “spectacular”, highlighting the chef’s mastery in combining textures and flavors.

The finishing touch was the desserts: a ‘happy hiccup’ ice cream and a lemon tart that left an excellent taste in the mouth. “It was delicious”stated @gastropicoteo, who also highlighted the quality-price ratio: «We go for 50 euros per person. Without a doubt, we will return,” he stated.

With proposals like those of Dani García, Spain continues to consolidate itself as a world gastronomic power and, judging by the price, that quality, even if it is a one-off whim, is within the reach of many pockets.