The staging

His name was, or rather his name is Zhang Wenming and he is an 83-year-old elderly gentleman originally from Anhui, in Eastern China, who had the brilliant idea of ​​simulating his death and funeral. The man invested almost 3 thousand euros to fake a sudden illness and organize the funeral with a wake and funeral procession through the streets of the city. And it was right in the middle of the procession that the old man decided to reveal the staging and to declare the farce to all those present (about a hundred people). But why did he do it? Many have asked. The answer was provided by Zhang himself, declaring that his goal was to understand how family and friends would react to his departure. A drama that the local authorities didn’t like who, considering it a lack of respect for the dead, decided to investigate what happened.



00:20