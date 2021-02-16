A car hanging from a lamp post on a sidewalk in Lanús. The image – which went viral on this Tuesday holiday – generated curiosity, amazement and speculation. How did the vehicle get to that position?

The answer begins with a faint. It was a driver who lost consciousness behind the wheel and hit the box of a light transformer on the sidewalk. The unusual photo of the accident that was replicated in networks until it became viral was the result of the crash: the black vehicle it was vertical, supported on the electric cabin and supported with the light cables, at the corner of Udaondo and Viamonte streets.

“Udaondo and Viamonte. It is not known if eThe pilot missed the runway But this car ended like this Unusual. The neighbors can’t believe it, “wrote user Miguel Ángel Verdún (@miguelverdun) on Twiiter and the photos that accompanied the post went viral, with more than 4,600 likes and 1,300 almost instantaneous retweets.

As it became known later, the driver passed out while driving, as confirmed by firefighters. After a crash, the carom occurred: the Volkswagen Gol Trend rose and was trapped between the turnbuckles of the light, which cushioned the impact.

When he came to, the driver found himself looking at the ground inside the car: he was helped by neighbors. He suffered no injuries.

A car was left in an unusual position after a crash in Lanús. Photo Twitter.

The driver is a driver from the area, who related what he remembered of the accident to the firefighters, according to local media. The man he would have hit the gas when he passed out.

The funny thing is that the crash would have been in reverse. At some point in his loss of consciousness, the driver caused the car to back up at full speed and end up hitched and upright.

Firefighters used a tow truck to remove the vehicle from that unorthodox position. They had been alerted by the neighbors who came out to assist the injured when they heard the crash.

DS