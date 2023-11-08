He saw him compete and win for the last time, that horse that had always given him strength: Cody Dorman passed away at 17 years old

The images of this story have already traveled around the world, touching thousands of people. Cody Dorman17 years old, passed away forever after being able to see his friend horse compete for the last time and win the last race.

He left happy, his four-legged friend won before his eyes. Perhaps this is precisely what allowed him, after so much suffering, to find peace. Cody Dorman had been suffering from a rare disease since birth: la Wolf-Hirshhorn syndrome. A condition that leads to prenatal and postnatal growth retardation, cognitive impairment, severe delay in psychomotor development, seizures and hypotonia.

Several years ago, the boy went to Gainsborough Farm in Kentucky, where he met a beautiful, unnamed colt. He was the one who called it Cody’s Wish. From that moment they became best friends.

That colt has become a horse today, among the strongest in America. Cody has always been his number one fan over the years and was also present at the last race. And for the last time, he gave him the greatest joy. At the end of the race, while returning home, the 17-year-old was hit by a illness that left him no escape. He left happy, finally free from all suffering.