Giorgia Soleri Hit by a Very Serious Mourning
One of the greatest losses of life has struck the young woman Georgia Soleri. A few hours ago, in fact, the girl’s father passed away and this brought a great deal of pain into her life. Here is what Giorgia wrote on social media about what happened.
Let’s discover together the words of the very sweet girl.
Giorgia Soleri loses her father
A few hours ago Georgia Soleri decided to make a announcement very touching on social media. The girl, who became famous for her ex-relationship with Damian Davidin fact posted a story in which he announced his father’s death.
About a year ago the girl had already addressed issues concerning her parent, describing how their relationship was rather complex. She had started talking about him when he had to undergo a intervention very important, as Giorgia has always been afraid that something would go wrong.
She was very close to him during that period, always going to the hospital and trying to convey serenity to him. It was she who announced the death of her father on Instagramdescribing their last moments of life together.
The girl’s message on social media
Giorgia then used a song by The Rolling Stones to make it clear how her mood was so affected and how, surely, he will never be able to forget this strong pain. He therefore decided to post on social media a post to inform his fans about the death of the father.
My dad passed away early this morning. My aunt was by his side, the person who was by his side even in life. We had seen each other two days ago and when I said goodbye to him, “See you next week,” he replied, “I hope so.” He already imagined that he wouldn’t make it. It relieves me to know that the last words I said to him, shaking his hand, were “I love you.” An “I love you” that we hadn’t said in years, which encapsulated all the difficulties of our relationship. His response? Me too, Gio, thanks for coming.
#passed #early #morning.. #mourning #Giorgia #Soleri #sad #announcement
Leave a Reply