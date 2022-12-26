Fabian O’Neill played in Italy with Cagliari, Juventus and Perugia: he died at Christmas in a Montevideo clinic

A dramatic Christmas for the family of another well-known face of Italian football. Fabian O’Neill, a former footballer of Cagliari, Juventus and the Uruguayan national team, died in Montevideo at the age of 49. The causes of his death would be traced back to liver problems due to alcohol addiction with which he had been battling for years.

weeks difficult for football and sports fans in general in Italy. Different iconic characters and great champions indeed they have lost my lifein various circumstances, causing pain not only to their families, but also to the many fans and supporters who followed them.

On November 30, Davide Rebellin, former champion of cyclingwho died instantly after a truck hit him during a training session.

Then on December 16, Sinisa Mihajlovic lost her fight against myeloid leukemia that had been plaguing him since 2019. The next day, December 17, he left Mario Sconcertione of the most popular sports journalists not only in Italy, but also abroad.

The umpteenth tragedy took place yesterday, just on Christmas day. Fabian O’Neill, former footballer of Cagliari, Juventus and the Uruguayan national team, died at the age of only 49 years old.

Fabian O’Neill’s downward spiral

The ex-champion’s death was the last sad step in a downward spiral that had involved him for years now. O’Neill was admitted to a private clinic on Saturday Montevideoin Uruguay, and his conditions were already desperate.

The next day, then yesterday, at Christmasthe 49-year-old’s heart stopped forever.

Fabian had been struggling with a serious one for years alcohol addiction, which had already caused him health problems in the past. The same issues that ultimately led to his disappearance.

In Italy he left an indelible mark on the world of football. In the Cagliari he wore the number 10 shirt for 120 games from 1995 to 2000. The Sardinian club, which had already included him in its Hall of Fame, greeted him with a touching message posted on social media.

His experience is also important Juvefrom 2000 to 2002. In Turin, despite not being able to fully express his talent, he shared the dressing room and pitch with great champions such as Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero.