Little David, Naldo’s son, was seriously injured in a car accident that occurred in Turkey on 7 September

In these hours the world of football is wrapped around the pain of Naldo, Brazilian defender of Antalyaspor, who has just lost David, his 4-year-old son, forever. The little boy fought desperately for over a month, but in the end he had to give up. What happened to him.

Yesterday one spread dramatic news concerning a former acquaintance of Italian football. This is the Brazilian defender Edinaldo Gomes Pereira, better known by the name of Naldo.

He made his name in the Italian Serie A between 2013 and 2014, when he wore, albeit for a short time, the shirts of Bologna before and of Udinese then, before moving to Getafe in Spain.

Unfortunately, he and his wife Juliana Tilatti had to say goodbye to their child, the little one, forever David just 4 years old. A huge, inconsolable drama.

After his experience at Getafe, Naldo wore the shirts of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Krasnodar in Russia, Espanyol again in Spain and is currently Antalyaspor member in Türkiye.

His own club, to which he returned this year after a short loan in Saudi Arabia, has entrusted social media with a long and touching condolence message for little David and his parents:

We won’t forget you, Davi! We learned with deep sadness the news of the death of Davi, the son of our footballer Naldo Pereira, who had an accident last month. May God have mercy on little Davi. We express our condolences to our footballer Naldo and his family, in particular to his fans, relatives and the community.

The causes of the death of Naldo’s little son

The drama of the event increases if you consider that little David lived it the last month in total agonyhospitalized in Antalya hospital in Türkiye in the intensive care unit.

He ended up there last September 7th, following a bad road accident in which two cars and a bicycle were involved.

Turkish doctors have tried in every way to save the child’s lifebut two days ago they had to surrender to the terrible reality.